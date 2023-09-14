The staff at the Montrose County Child Support Services office raised $1,250 for Kids Aid Montrose, an organization that provides backpacks filled with food to food insecure children on the weekends.
The funds were raised through a bake sale, donation-based drawing, and Frito pie luncheon. The staff also received donations from local businesses.
"I am so proud of the hard work and dedication of our staff," said Child Support Service Manager Christine Sorenson.
"This is our favorite time of year, and they went above and beyond to raise money for this worthy cause." Kids Aid Montrose provides backpacks filled with food to children who are food insecure on the weekends. The backpacks contain healthy snacks and meals that will help children stay nourished until they return to school on Monday.
"We are grateful to the Montrose County Child Support Services staff for their generous donation," said Mike Bussing, executive director of Kids Aid Montrose. "This money will help us provide backpacks to even more children in need."
The child support staff chose to give back to the community in honor of Child Support Awareness Month. Child Support Awareness Month is a national observance that promotes the importance of child support in ensuring the financial security of children.
"We are committed to helping children in our community," said Sorenson. "We are proud to support Kids Aid Montrose and their work to provide food to food insecure children."
Montrose County Child Support Services would like to thank and recognize the following sponsors for their partnership in helping our fundraising efforts for Kids Aid Montrose this year:
Ray’s Jerky, Twisted Sugar, Office Depot, She She Boutique, Rib City, Heidi’s Deli, Body Mind Connections, Amazing Glaze, Kaci’s Color N Cuts, LaNoue DuBois Winery, The Sunglass Shop, Area Best Pawn, Heirlooms for Hospice, Country Flair, Ed’s Fly Shop, Murdoch’s, Colorado Boy, Horsefly Brewing CO, Raw Beauty, Owl Creek Designs, Rose Bowl, Dripping Industries, Monat Hair Care, Black Canyon Golf, Angela’s Acrylics, Norwex, The Liquor Store, Jam CO Woodworking, Maggie’s Kitchen, Hypoxia, Mouse’s Chocolates, The Paw Spa, Chow Down, Double Barrel Taco, Great Clips, Looney Bean, True Grit, Crumble Cookies, Pomona Brewery, Dr. Rusty Chiropractic, Montrose County, CSS Staff, Mama Wolfe Creations, Blue Corn Candle Factory.
If you would like to know more about the Kids Aid Montrose program and how you can help, please contact: KidsAid@CommonGroundMontrose.com; 970-209-1155 - Mike Bussing or Kids Aid Montrose, PO Box 96, Montrose, CO 81402-8876.
