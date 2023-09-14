The staff at the Montrose County Child Support Services office raised $1,250 for Kids Aid Montrose, an organization that provides backpacks filled with food to food insecure children on the weekends. 

The funds were raised through a bake sale, donation-based drawing, and Frito pie luncheon. The staff also received donations from local businesses. 



