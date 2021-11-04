Children's winter-gear drive needs more donations

The Montrose Democratic Party is sponsoring a children’s book and winter gear drive is still in need of donations, which are being accepted until Nov. 18 at the party’s headquarters, 11 S. Townsend Ave.
The items will be donated to Northside Regional Health Center, the on-campus, school-based facility at Northside Elementary School. The center provides such services as mental health counseling, expanded primary pediatric and adult medical services, expanded pediatric mental health services, immunizations and other community support.
As well, donations will benefit the Center for Mental Health, which provides behavioral health services in Montrose, Delta, Gunnison, Ouray, San Miguel and Hinsdale counties. The Center’s early childhood program provides access and services to kids regardless family income levels or ability to pay.
Community members are invited to donate new children’s books for newborns through teens (with a particular focus on infants through 7-year-olds); new children’s educational card games and decks of playing cards and new children’s winter gear, such as mittens, gloves, socks and scarves, for all ages and sizes.
Donations can be dropped off between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
The items will be given to the beneficiaries at the conclusion of the drive.
