Chili Bowl fundraiser for Art Partners returns after two-year hiatus

The 14th annual Partners Chili Bowl Festival returns Nov. 26 at the Temple, 513 E. Main (formerly Upstairs at Precedence). It’ll run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will coincide with the Small Business Saturday and Montrose Bucks promotions. Barb Ward, left, Cheri Isgreen and Renee Rumrill, enjoyed the competitive chili fest in 2019 with homemade pottery bowls thrown at Amazing Glaze. The event returns after a two-year hiatus from the pandemic. Tickets are $20.

After a two-year break due to COVID-19, the Art Partners Mentoring Program’s Chili Bowl Fest and Art Expo is returning on Nov. 26, also known as Small Business Saturday.

“The Art Partners Chili Bowl is a very family friendly event, timed perfectly to break up the monotony of Thanksgiving leftovers,” Curtis Hearst, executive director for Partners of Delta, Montrose and Ouray, said.



