Chili Bowl fundraiser for Art Partners returns after two-year hiatus

After a two-year break due to COVID-19, the Art Partners Mentoring Program’s Chili Bowl Fest and Art Expo is returning on Nov. 26, also known as Small Business Saturday.
“The Art Partners Chili Bowl is a very family friendly event, timed perfectly to break up the monotony of Thanksgiving leftovers,” Curtis Hearst, executive director for Partners of Delta, Montrose and Ouray, said.
“Funds raised in the event go to support the Art Partners Mentoring program which matches young creatives with artists and craftspeople in a supported, creative mentoring partnership.”
The 14th annual event will take place at The Temple, 513 E. Main St. in Montrose, from 11 a.m. — 1:30 p.m.
The cost is $20 per person, and all attendees take home a hand-crafted or hand-painted bowl. Hearst said the bowls are made by mentoring partnerships, sponsors and other volunteers. Area residents are also encouraged to paint a bowl at Amazing Glaze, which they can donate in order to receive a discount at the event.
Hearst said they are expecting more than 20 different chilis from area restaurants and at-home cooks this year, and individuals in the community can bring a chili to share if they desire.
The chili entrees that are provided will be judged from the public’s vote by categories, including best overall, best green chili, best red chili, best vegetarian chili and most unique. Hearst said the winners of each category receive the coveted “Golden Ladle” award.
The chili bowl is an all you-can-eat event and there will be a dessert bar and complimentary refreshments.
“In recent years we have expanded the event to accommodate more people and additional restaurants,” Hearst said.
“Unfortunately, the event was canceled the past two years due to COVID and we are excited to offer it once again. During our last event, in 2019, we had 23 chilis and served more than 150 people, raising about $12,000 for art mentoring.”
Hearst said area restaurants like Remington’s and Stonehouse always have great offerings and individuals bring in their secret family recipes, which are fun to try.
Tickets, $20, are available by calling Partners at 970-249-1116 or at 315 S. Seventh St., Montrose.
Until Nov. 21, eople can also help out by buying and painting a bowl of vessel at Amazing Glaze, 209 E. Main St., which will be donated to the Chili Bowl. Chili Bowl tickets are also available there.
The Art Partners program is a more specialized sect of the Partners program and was developed to help mentor artistic youth between the ages of 12-17 with artists or craftspeople in a creative mentoring experience, according to Partners of Delta, Montrose and Ouray.
Partners’ website says that matches are based on artistic aspirations, skills and other commonalities. Participants in the Art Partners program are provided ongoing art workshops, an annual art field trip and the Partners Art Expo to show and sell their work.
Art Mentoring partnerships have worked in all types of creative platforms including fine arts, performing arts and crafts. Some students have used the program to build their skills and pursue education and careers in the arts while others have reportedly made personal strides thanks to the therapeutic side of art and the connection to a mentor.
