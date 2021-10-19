Chow Down owners honored for aiding shelter animals

Tim and Krista Bush’s commitment to shelter animals in Montrose earned them high honors recently.
The Bushes, who own Chow Down Pet Supply, in September received the 2021 Animal Welfare Association of Colorado’s Friends of Animals Award, the City of Montrose announced Tuesday, Oct. 19.
Chow Down regularly hosts adopt-a-thon events featuring Montrose Animal Shelter dogs and cats and, at its new Montrose location, has added a cat room for more public viewing of adoptable felines. The store’s employees help keep the cattery clean and also, through interaction, help entertain and socialize the cats.
As well, Chow Down donates pet supplies for shelter animals and hosts community drives for pet supplies to fill the shelter’s ongoing “wish list.”
“It has been a privilege to be in a position where we have been able to support our local shelters as well as to be in a community that is so responsive to our efforts,” Krista Bush said, in the city’s award announcement.
“It was an honor to even be nominated for this award. We look forward to continuing to be a partner to Montrose Animal Control as well as other shelters in our area.”
She said the work to become a community resource for shelter animals has been part of the business’ plan since it first opened a Montrose location in 2012.
Kari Kishiyama, director of Animal Services, said Chow Down is a community-oriented institution that has provided tremendous support to the Montrose Animal Shelter over the years in a variety of ways.
“First and foremost, they care about and help promote shelter animals,” Kishiyama said.
“ … Collaboration is key, between Animal Services and the community — shelter partners, volunteers, adopters, and foster families — and these relationships are critical for us in our lifesaving and adoption efforts. Chow Down Pet Supply is a huge asset to Montrose Animal Services by helping us to provide the best care for pet animals in our community. They are truly worthy of the Friends of Animals award.”
The Animal Welfare Association of Colorado formed when the Colorado Association of Animal Control Officers and the Colorado Federation of Animal Welfare Agencies merged in 2020. The association advocates for animals through a network of humane communities.
Chow Down is located at 535 S. First St. in Montrose.
The animal shelter is located at 3383 N. Townsend Ave.; 970-240-1487. For hours, adoptable pets, adoption fees and information, or volunteer and donation opportunities, visit https://www.cityofmontrose.org/250/Animal-Services.
Information from City of Montrose Press release.
