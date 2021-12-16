The "Harps in Motion" ensemble will wrap up a Christmas concert tour in Montrose with a free afternoon program, Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 3 p.m. It will be held in the Abundant Life Church, at 2430 Niagara Road. (Courtesy photo)
The “Harps in Motion” Ensemble is finishing its Christmas Concert Tour after performances in Grand Junction, Delta and Cedaredge with a free afternoon program in Montrose at 3 on Dec. 22. It will be held in the Abundant Life Church, at 2430 Niagara Road.
All ages are invited to enjoy an hour of carols from countries all over the world.
“This year, we looked for songs that are not as well known in this country, but popular in their countries of origin. We will be taking a musical tour from the Ukraine, to France, Germany, Italy and much more, plus some familiar favorites,” said Robin Freed.
She started the harp ensemble in 2014 with her students who all take lessons and practice throughout the year to prepare for the Christmas concerts.
“These programs are our gift back to the community, and we hope people will come to enjoy beautiful music and relax a while during a busy season.”
For more information, call or text Freed at 970-275-8996.
