Christmas tree permits will be available for purchase at local vendors and Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests offices beginning Nov. 10.

The cost per permit is $8 and permits may be purchased with cash, check or credit card. There is a maximum of five tree permits per person. Over the counter permits will be available and valid from Nov. 10 – Dec. 31.



