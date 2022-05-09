Chronic wasting disease not prevalent in most Montrose-area herds

More than 20 game management units in the state showed chronic wasting disease infection rates for adult deer bucks at above 20%.
About 25 other game management units showed infection rates between 10 - 20%. In Montrose County GMUs, though, detection rates were below 5%.
These data come from mandatory testing for chronic wasting disease, the result of a prion that destroys brain cells of big game mammals like deer and elk.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife implemented mandatory testing, focused on deer, between 2017 and 2020, because deer tend to have the highest infection rates. The agency examined disease levels across all deer herds. In 2021, it focused on elk, which provided the first reliable estimates since the mid 2000s. The agency is shifting its attention back to deer this year.
Based on results from the mandatory testing program, chronic wasting disease is not as prevalent in adult and yearling elk. In only four units was disease was detected at above 5% and no herds showed infection rates above 10%. There were a few units in Montrose County where less than 5% was detected; for most units statewide, none was detected.
CPW Terrestrial Programs Supervisor Matt Eckert provided the information to the Colorado Wildlife Commission earlier this month, summarizing test results from the last hunting season, plus information gleaned from the first five-year rotation of mandatory testing between 2017 and 2021. (In 2019, CPW implemented a a statewide response plan that included a 15-year mandatory testing plan. People who harvested a deer or elk in designated game management units had to submit the animal’s head for testing.)
When infection rates are greater than 5%, wildlife managers have utilized tactics such as:
• Reducing population or density
• Reducing male/female ratio (males tend to have double the infection rates of females)
• Changing the age structure (4- to 6-year-old bucks tend to have the highest infection rates)
Resulting data will continue to inform the management actions CPW takes to lower disease infection rates.
“Overall, the decision to commit to annual mandatory testing has been resoundingly important to understanding the status of this disease in Colorado,” Eckert said. “It’s helped us in acquiring and communicating reliable infection rate estimates and laying a foundation to assess herd-specific management actions to combat CWD. We are now taking management actions in 27 of our 54 deer herds.”
In 2021, CPW tested its 14 highest priority elk herds, with special emphasis on those that overlap high-prevalence mule deer herds. Eckert said the testing helped CPW learn that:
• CWD in elk is still relatively low in elk herds statewide.
• Detection of infected yearling elk is higher than expected.
• Geographic patterns of high infection level areas generally overlap for elk and deer.
“Not only were we interested in generating reliable estimates of CWD infection rates in elk, but we also wanted to analyze relationships of CWD infection rates among mule deer and elk harvested in the same areas,” Eckert said. “If management actions prescribed in our most infected deer herds successfully maintain or reduce CWD, those same actions taken for deer may also affect CWD infection rates in elk over time.
“We would not be able to determine this relationship and response to disease management efforts in deer without knowing the infection rates in both deer and elk in overlapping herds,” Eckert said. “Additionally, we re-tested six mule deer herds to increase the number of harvest submissions used to estimate infection rates in those herds.”
CPW is working to ensure the long-term health of deer, elk and moose herds. Over time, this means minimizing the number of animals that get infected and die from this disease. To date, management actions have been prescribed for 27 deer herds that intend to reduce infection levels to below 5%. More information about our plan to manage CWD is available at cpw.state.co.us
The CWD Response Plan establishes a compulsory management threshold, which means when infection rates exceed 5% in adult (older than 2 years) male deer, then some form of management actions will be taken to reduce infection rates until they fall below the 5% threshold.
CPW identifies various management actions in the plan that are available to local managers to prescribe in herd management efforts, all of which have the potential to help reduce infection rates in deer herds.
CWD is a prion disease that affects Colorado’s deer, elk and moose. The disease course generally lasts 2 - 3 years in deer and is always fatal. Although there has been no evidence that CWD has transmitted to a human, the Center for Disease Control, CPW and the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment all recommend that hunters not eat the meat of a CWD-infected animal.