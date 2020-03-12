Montrose High School Athletic Director Lyle Wright confirmed to the Montrose Daily Press Thursday that all spring sports will be suspended until at least April 7, following a directive from CHSAA in response to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
In addition to the cancelation of games and events, the athletic department will also cancel all practices and will close its on-campus facilities to outside events, such as peewee sports.
“We’re going to be following that, starting tomorrow,” he said.
Included in those cancellations is a Montrose High School baseball game that was scheduled for tonight, part of a larger Delta tournament that was scheduled into the weekend. That whole tournament has been canceled.
Wright said, for Saturday alone, the athletic department had scheduled a track meet, a swim meet, a lacrosse game and more.
“It’s a state mandate, and it’s about safety,” Wright said. “So I think it’s something that we have to follow, and I support CHSAA for what it is having to do.”
That doesn’t mean the suspended seasons are without surprise and disappointment.
“Will I think everyone right now is kind of in shock. That is a big deal,” Wright said. “I think we had several hundred entries of stuff we were doing between now and April 7.”
The closure of facilities will likely be extended to April 13 due to the Montrose County School District’s spring break holiday. Essentially, most of the seasons have been cut in half, as Wright sees it.
“I feel extremely sorry for the seniors because some of these kids have worked since they were 5, 6, 7 years old. And as of now, half the season’s canceled,” he said. “I have this huge calendar on my wall, and I’m just going to erase it.”
At the national level, the NBA, NHL and MLB have all suspended their seasons. The NCAA basketball tournament has also been canceled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.