“Easter is always about now and how God brings life out of death,” says the Rev. Karen Winkel of the Community Spirit United Church of Christ.
“Easter reminds us that we can make it, even when we face the worst possible situations — like the recent pandemic.”
This is the message of Easter, one of the largest celebrations in the Christian Holy Day calendar. After two years defined by restrictions and minimal choices, Easter this year holds promise of new life experiences in the now of our current season.
Although we are seeing decreased infection rates from COVID-19, many citizens express concern over potential exposure to the deadly virus. Three local churches have designed what they think will minimize the risk and perhaps help alleviate some of those concerns, while providing an enjoyable, fulfilling celebration atmosphere.
On Easter morning, the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater at Cerise Park will be the setting for an outdoor service led by the Revs. Lisa Petty from Montrose United Methodist Church, Winkel, from Community Spirit United Church of Christ, and Wendy Kidd from Hillcrest Congregational United Church of Christ.
Petty says because the event is outdoors, the risks of COVID exposure are reduced significantly. This can afford a chance for more people to participate in the celebration, especially those who might not otherwise feel comfortable gathering within the walls of a building.
Winkel says offering this cooperative, collaborative worship experience for the community speaks to the inclusive nature of the Easter story.
“The presence of God is expressed through different faith streams and traditions, regardless of doctrinal differences or worship style,” she says.
“It is hoped that this will encourage as many people as possible to have a spacious and inviting worship experience no matter what their faith or even if they do not claim a particular faith,” Petty adds.
She stresses the purpose of an outdoor gathering like this is not just to minimize health risks, but to provide an open and accepting worship time for all of God’s children in the beautiful setting of His glorious creation.
That creation is seen throughout the year in Colorado, but perhaps is most vibrantly displayed in the spring. Kidd reflects that Easter and spring both represent renewal: “The sense of new life is more important than ever right now, after COVID. In many ways the pandemic represented a tomb, for many, and we are now emerging to new life. Even if we are not particularly religious people, I think the spirituality in the world around us can remind us of that renewal.”
She says she is most excited about this collaborative effort offering our community a way to come together in a new and creative way.
In addition to hosting a unique worship experience, this gathering will kick off the busy 2022 event schedule for the amphitheater. According to Montrose City Clerk Lisa Delpicolo, this is only the second time a permit has been issued for usage of this space.
If you are interested in attending, worship starts at 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 17. It is preceded by an Easter egg hunt at 9:30. The event is free. All are welcome.
Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and weather-appropriate gear. Parking will be at the Cerise Park parking lot handicapped parking will be available. Shuttles will run from the parking lot to the amphitheater seating area for those needing assistance.