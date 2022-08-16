Cimarron Wealth Management is first-ever sponsor for Valley Symphony Association season

The Valley Symphony Association (VSA) annnounces that Cimarron Wealth Management (formerly Colorado West Investments) will headline VSA events for an initial three-season term, marking the first time the nonprofit has had a season partner since its inception in 1970.
"In a world that is increasingly digital and distant, there is something extraordinarily special about bringing community together for a common purpose, and for over 50 years, the VSA has been at the center of this effort,” Michael Murphy, wealth advisor with CWM, said.
“The VSA enriches the community with live music; they give a diverse group of musicians an outlet for creating art and beauty; and they remain dedicated to passing on musical traditions to future generations. We will be cheering them on at each concert this year, and we hope you will, too.”
“Cimarron Wealth Management has been a long-time supporter of the VSA, and this year they really stepped up their giving,” VSA Board President Hartland Clubb Jr. said. “We are truly excited that they’ll be our first-ever season partner.”
The VSA supports volunteer musicians of all ages and walks of life who hail from throughout the Western Slope, including the Uncompahgre, Grand, and North Fork Valleys. The VSA will launch season 51 on Saturday, Sept. 10, (5 p.m.) with a free, annual “Pops in the Park” concert.
The theme, “Big Sounds in a Big Space,” is a tip-of-the-hat to the long-time, all-volunteer performing arts group’s first-ever performance at the new Montrose Amphitheater. Music selections will highlight contemporary music styles, Americana, marches, light classics, and more
The VSA provides the free, outdoor Pops show annually to highlight the multifaceted influence of symphonic and choral music and to encourage season ticket sales, sponsorships, and underwriting.
“A regional, all-volunteer performing arts organization like the VSA is such a rare and special thing for our multi-generational musicians and audiences,” Clubb said. “An orchestra gives meaning to our lives, and in the ears, minds, and hearts of most people, that's valuable.”
For information, visit the VSA on Facebook @valleysymphonyassociation or at ValleySymphony.net.
Tickets for the upcoming December-April concert series at the Montrose Pavilion are also available online; in Delta at Clubb’s (502 Main St.); and in Montrose at Cimarron Wealth Management (1731 E. Niagara Road) and Colorado Smiles (601 S. Third St).
