‘Cinderella’ ballet magic for all ages

Natasha Pyeatte’s “Cinderella” vividly delights audiences with the beauty and majesty of classical ballet, wrapped in the promise of “happily ever after” and generously sprinkled with a wonderful dose of humor.
Complete with a fairy godmother, a handsome prince and an unforgettable ball, the magnificent staging, music and costumes make this production a delight for all ages.
Featuring over 250 dancers from the region who participate in the Weehawken Dance program who reside in Ouray, Montrose and Delta counties, this show will bring a smile to your face while you are wowed by the skill, technique and grace of the performers.
This performance offers four times to view it from May 13-15, at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Performances are at 6 p.m. May 13; 1 and 6 p.m. May 14 and at 1 p.m. May 15.
This year’s cast is split, and Weehawken recommends checking with dancer’s families prior to purchase if there is a specific performer in mind.
Weehawken Dance also will present “Cinderella Sweets,” a recital performance featuring pre and primary level dancers ages 2.5-8, on Thursday, May 12 at 6:30 p.m. This magical mini-production will be packed with adorable moments as well as glittery costumes and sweet smiles. If you love to watch little kids on stage, this is the show for you.
Doors for seating will open 30 minutes prior to showtimes. Reserved section and general admission tickets for the performances are available through Weehawken at www.weehawkenarts.org. Tickets may also be available at the door, if not already sold out, and box office opens 45 minutes prior to showtime.
