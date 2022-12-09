By a unanimous vote, Montrose City Councilors placed a pair of historic structures on the city’s Register of Historic Places.

The Montrose Electric Light & Power Co., the original electric power generation station in Montrose located at 44 S. Grand Ave., along with the Montrose Radium Ore Sampler, located at 112 W. Main St., were each added to the city’s register during council’s Dec. 6 meeting.



