By a unanimous vote, Montrose City Councilors placed a pair of historic structures on the city’s Register of Historic Places.
The Montrose Electric Light & Power Co., the original electric power generation station in Montrose located at 44 S. Grand Ave., along with the Montrose Radium Ore Sampler, located at 112 W. Main St., were each added to the city’s register during council’s Dec. 6 meeting.
The registry additions follow applications for designation that the city’s historic preservation commission considered and recommended for approval.
In his presentation to city council Dec. 6, City Planner William Reis said each structure meets the historic register criteria.
The Montrose Electric Light & Power Company structure was built in 1904 and its construction is representative of industrial construction of the early twentieth century in its brick composition, flat roof, cornice with molded brick, and segmental-arched openings with stone lintels with keystones. It is associated with the history of utilities in Montrose.
Located on the same block, the Montrose Radium Ore Sampler, erected in 1918, was at one time reportedly the only commercial radium sampler in the world and reflects Montrose’s history in the radium ore market. The building’s size, height, and gabled roof design reflect its use as an industrial facility.
Today, several businesses call the buildings home.
With the two additions, the city’s list of local historic places has grown to 12 since the program was created in the fall of 2019.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone