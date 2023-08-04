The City of Montrose, in partnership with Montrose County, has planned a waste collection event to give Montrose area residents an opportunity to safely dispose of hazardous chemicals used in many household products.
Batteries, aerosols, fertilizer, paint supplies, fluorescent light bulbs, and liquid fuels and chemicals will be collected during the 2023 Household Hazardous Waste Event scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the City Public Works Shop located at 1221 6450 Road.
Earlier this spring the city and county agreed to contribute funds to safely dispose of all hazardous materials collected during the event.
“In an effort to promote safety, beautify the community, and expand public services, the City of Montrose and Montrose County desire to host a one-time combined Residential Household Hazardous Waste Collection event that will include city and county residents,” the city and county said in a joint statement.
“The goal of this event is to encourage citizens to properly collect, handle, and dispose of common household hazardous waste materials.”
Volumes and quantities are limited to a maximum of 20 gallons of liquid waste material, 50 pounds of dry, granular palletized, or powder waste material, and 20 aerosol cans per customer.
Flammable gas tanks propane, oxygen, mapp — small, 1 pound, $2 each; large, 20 pound, $5 each. (The contents of these products are not classified as household hazardous waste, however due to the methods required to safely dispose of the containers, they are included in this event.)
The following shall NOT be collected:
• Unidentifiable chemicals and hazardous wastes;
• Non-residential household hazardous wastes;
• Excessive volumes or quantities of residential household hazardous wastes reasonably indicating the material was generated from a commercial or industrial facility;
