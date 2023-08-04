The City of Montrose, in partnership with Montrose County, has planned a waste collection event to give Montrose area residents an opportunity to safely dispose of hazardous chemicals used in many household products.

Batteries, aerosols, fertilizer, paint supplies, fluorescent light bulbs, and liquid fuels and chemicals will be collected during the 2023 Household Hazardous Waste Event scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the City Public Works Shop located at 1221 6450 Road. 

Earlier this spring the city and county agreed to contribute funds to safely dispose of all hazardous materials collected during the event. 

“In an effort to promote safety, beautify the community, and expand public services, the City of Montrose and Montrose County desire to host a one-time combined Residential Household Hazardous Waste Collection event that will include city and county residents,” the city and county said in a joint statement.
 


