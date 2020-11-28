City announces alternative holiday celebrations

Montrose will not skimp on Christmas spirit this year, despite not being able to hold an in-person Parade of Lights and official Christmas tree-lighting ceremony because of pandemic restrictions.
The City of Montrose instead announces the “All is Bright” community celebration, a month-long series of events to welcome the 2020 holiday season in safe, socially distant ways aimed at uniting the community.
The city typically sponsors and coordinates a full schedule of annual holiday activities. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, annual traditions have been modified to adhere to state-mandated social distancing protocols.
Find complete holiday event information at CityofMontrose.org/Holidays.
• This year, the “Light Your Night” tree-lighting was held virtually via social media Friday night. The city is inviting people to plug in their trees to help light the night, and share photos and videos of their at-home lighting on social media, while tagging the City of Montrose.
• Small Business Saturdays.
There will be four Small Business Saturdays, starting today, Nov. 28 and occurring again Dec. 5, 12 and 19. Starting Nov. 28 in downtown Montrose, spend $50 and get $10 in Montrose Bucks at participating businesses while supplies last.
See a list of participating businesses at CityofMontrose.org/Holidays.
• Tour of Lights
All is bright with the Tour of Lights in the City of Montrose. Spread holiday cheer from a distance this year. Light up your business, home, or neighborhood like Rudolph’s nose then sign-up to be featured on a map with other decorating pros.
Join the contest by registering online through Dec. 4, for a chance to win a prize and be featured in the newspaper. The Tour of Lights and voting will run from Dec. 11 to Dec.31 with winners to be announced shortly thereafter.
• Letters to Santa
Children are invited to drop off letters in Santa’s magical mailbox in front of City Hall to deliver their holiday wish lists this year. Drop off your letter from Dec. 11 to Dec. 24 and be sure to leave your return address to hear back from the man, the myth, and the legend.
• Montrose Bucks
For every $50 worth of Montrose Bucks purchased, get an additional $10. There is a purchase limit of $400 per household (which adds up to $480 in Montrose Bucks). Get a few extra gifts this year and support local businesses while doing it.
Purchase your Montrose Bucks gift card online at visitmontrosestore.com and have it shipped right to your door. Offer good through Dec. 31. Montrose Bucks Gift Card Program is issued by Metabank, National Association, Member FDIC.
