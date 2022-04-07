The City of Montrose invites the community to join in celebrating Earth Day, April 22, and Earth Week, April 21 – 29, with a wide variety of events and community activities to help grow and preserve a healthy environment for all city residents.
Each spring the City of Montrose sponsors and coordinates a full schedule of Earth Week activities. This year's theme is "Invest In Our Planet." This Earth Week, the city encourages everyone to take time to get outside and enjoy the gloriously scenic area that we call home.
• Thursday, April 21: K-12 coloring and art contest opens
K - Fifth grade: The city, Shavano Conservation District and the Natural Resources Conservation Service present the 16th annual Earth Day Coloring Contest. Participants can win Montrose Bucks and Montrose swag. Submissions will be accepted through April 29, Winners to be announced in May with a display advertisement in the Montrose Daily Press for all to see. Download entry sheets at www.cityofmontrose.org/623/Earth-Week
Sixth - 12 grade: For the first time, the city will open up the art contest to middle and high school students. Students are invited to showcase their artistic skills in any medium. Digital art, 2D art, and 3D art will all be accepted. Winners announced in May and in a display ad in the Daily Press. Submissions will be accepted through April 29 and can be emailed to Kathryn@VisitMontrose.com or drop artwork off in person at the Montrose Visitor Center, Monday - Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
• Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23: Spring cleanup
In tandem with its Earth Week celebration, the City of Montrose continues its annual spring cleanup tradition by providing disposal and recycling services from a single collection point on April 22 and 23. Residents are invited to bring approved cleanup items to the drop-off site located off the San Juan Bypass (U.S. 50), directly across the street from the Sunshine Peak apartment complex. Signs will help direct residents to the drop-off location. The event will run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 22 and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 23.
• Saturday, April 23: Know Your Food Day
Visit a local farm this Saturday and meet the markers of your food.
• Sunday, April 24: Ride Your Bike Day
The weather is warming up so dust off your bike and get the gears turning.
• Monday, April 25: Community Garden Day
Visit www.cityofmontrose.org/560/Niagara-Community-Garden for more information.
• Tuesday, April 26: Recycling 101
The City of Montrose will present information about the importance of recycling to all third-grade students in Montrose public schools.
• Wednesday, April 27: Adopt-a-Street
Invest in our planet and in our community by signing up to adopt a street this Earth Week. To sign up, visitwww.cityofmontrose.org/482/Adopt-a-StreetTrail-Program or call 970-240-1480.
• Thursday, April 28: Adopt-a-Trail
Invest your time in our planet by signing up to adopt a trail this Earth Week. There’s no cost to participate, all supplies are provided, and you’ll even get recognition for your efforts with your name featured on a sign. To sign up, visit the website listed above for adopt-a-street or call 970-240-1480.
• Friday, April 29 - National Arbor Day
Each year, the City of Montrose Parks Department plants a tree to celebrate Arbor Day and boost our index of right-of-way trees. Montrose has earned recognition as a Tree City USA from the Arbor Day Foundation for the city's commitment to effective urban forest management.