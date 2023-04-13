The City of Montrose invites the community to join in celebrating Earth Week, April 21 – 28, with a wide variety of events and community activities to help grow and preserve a healthy environment for all city residents.
The theme for the 2023 celebration is "Naturally Montrose."
Events include:
Friday, April 21: K-5 coloring contest and art contest opens
The City of Montrose, Shavano Conservation District, and the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will present the 17th annual Earth Day Coloring Contest. Participants have the opportunity to win Montrose Bucks and Montrose swag! The lucky winners will be announced in May with a display advertisement in the Montrose Daily Press for all to see!
The NRCS Earth Team utilizes volunteer time, talent, and energy to help accomplish the NRCS mission of assisting people in supporting the land. Through local farmer and rancher boards, the Shavano Conservation District serves as grassroots leadership to the NRCS.
The entry form can be found at www.cityofmontrose.org/623/Earth-Week
Friday, April 21: Made In Montrose
In an effort to increase awareness of all the things Made in Montrose, the city will promote and celebrate all the environmentally friendly movers and shakers right here in Montrose.
Saturday, April 22: Our Agriculture
Residents are encouraged to visit a local farm and meet the makers of their food by visiting the local Farmer’s Market downtown at Centennial Plaza. By keeping your food dollars local, you’re getting a fresher product packed full of flavor and nutrients and, more importantly, you’re cutting out all the energy and pollution used to truck that food to Denver and back.
Sunday, April 23: No Trace
Warmer spring weather provides an opportunity to get out into our wild lands. Citizens are encouraged and invited to learn about the “Leave no Trace” environmental ethic, especially since the pandemic lured unprecedented numbers of folks into the backcountry. Explore the many reasons that leaving your mark is overrated.
Monday, April 24: Turn off and conserve
Being in the high desert of Colorado, the City of Montrose has several programs designed to help its citizens conserve water. Residents are encouraged to sign up for the Aquahawk app and learn all the ways in which they can help make sure all our downstream neighbors get their share of clean water.
This free online service allows all city water customers to monitor their own water usage, set and receive alerts, and access tools to control monthly water bills. Customers interested in using the portal must register to create a new account. Learn more at https://montco.aquahawk.us/login
Tuesday, April 25: Recycling 101
The city’s recycling crew and a group of volunteers, Montrose Recycles, partner up to do a presentation with a local third-grade class to encourage recycling. Recycling Tips of the Month will be featured on Facebook and Instagram to educate about proper recycling as well as some tips and tricks on composting.
Wednesday, April 26: Our Rivers Matter
Starting at 4 p.m. at Riverbottom Park, City Engineer Scott Murphy will present a history of the Uncompahgre River restoration project and all the ways citizens can get involved in supporting groups that focus on this work.
Thursday, April 27: Streets and trails cleanup
Litter harms plants and animals but it’s a problem that can be controlled by investing time in our planet by signing up to adopt a trail! There’s no cost to participate, all supplies are provided, and participants are recognized for their efforts with a sign featuring their names. To sign up, visit the Adopt-a-Trail program webpage or call 970-240-1480.
Friday, April 28 - Environmental Encouragement
Each year, the city’s Parks Department plants a tree to celebrate Arbor Day and to boost our index of right-of-way trees. Montrose has earned recognition as a Tree City USA from the Arbor Day Foundation for its commitment to effective urban forest management. The city shares the video presentation of the annual Buckley Park tree-planting ceremony on Facebook or Instagram.
Also, citizens are encouraged to rent a plot at the Niagara Community Garden — not only to help the environment but also to help offset the rising cost of food.
For information about the City of Montrose visit CityofMontrose.org.