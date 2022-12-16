City of Montrose offices, including City Hall, Municipal Court, Animal Shelter, Visitor Center, City Shop, Montrose Pavilion, and the Montrose Police Department, will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, for the Christmas holiday, as well as Monday, Jan. 2, for the New Year's holiday.
Police department offices will be closed, however, officers will be on duty and responding to calls. The Black Canyon Golf Course and Pro Shop will be closed on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25. The Rusty Putter restaurant located at the golf course will be closed Dec. 24 - 26.
Trash and recycling schedules will be adjusted for the two holidays. For residences with Monday, Dec. 26 collection, trash pickup will instead occur on Tuesday, Dec.r 27, and Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Residences north of San Juan Avenue and U.S. 50 will receive collection services on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Residences south of San Juan Avenue and U.S. 50 will receive service on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
For residences with Monday, Jan. 2 collection, trash pickup will instead occur on Tuesday, Jan.3, and Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Residences north of San Juan Avenue and U.S. 50 will receive collection services on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Residences south of San Juan Avenue and U.S. 50 will receive service on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Recycling collection for customers scheduled for pickup on Monday, Dec.26 will instead receive collection service on Friday, Dec. 30.
Recycling collection for customers scheduled for pickup on Monday, Jan. 2 will instead receive collection service on Friday, Jan.6.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone