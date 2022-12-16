City of Montrose offices, including City Hall, Municipal Court, Animal Shelter, Visitor Center, City Shop, Montrose Pavilion, and the Montrose Police Department, will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, for the Christmas holiday, as well as Monday, Jan. 2, for the New Year's holiday.  

Police department offices will be closed, however, officers will be on duty and responding to calls. The Black Canyon Golf Course and Pro Shop will be closed on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25. The Rusty Putter restaurant located at the golf course will be closed Dec. 24 - 26.



