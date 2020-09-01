The City of Montrose will be closed Sept. 7 in observance of Labor Day. City Hall, the downtown Visitor Center, municipal court, animal shelter, Montrose Pavilion and the city shop will be closed.
The police department administrative office will be closed, but officers will be on duty and responding to calls.
The Black Canyon Golf Course will be open and available to play.
The trash and recycling collection schedule has been changed. Trash routes normally conducted on Monday have been moved to Tuesday, Sept. 8 for residents south of San Juan Avenue and U.S. 50.
For residents north of San Juan Avenue and U.S. 50, trash pickup will occur on Wednesday, Sept. 9. Recycling collection pickup will occur Friday, Sept. 11.
For more information, contact City Hall at 970-240-1400.
