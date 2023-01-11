The City of Montrose will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. City hall, the visitor center, municipal court, animal shelter, Montrose Pavilion, and the city shop will all be closed.
Montrose Police Department offices will be closed, however, officers will be on duty and responding to calls. The Black Canyon Golf Course is closed for the month ofJan. The Rusty Putter restaurant, located at the golf course, is normally open Monday through Friday, but will also be closed Monday, Jan. 16.
Trash and recycling schedules will be adjusted for the holiday. City residential trash customers who would normally receive service on Monday, Jan. 16, will instead be served on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and Wednesday, Jan. 18.
For trash routes normally scheduled for Monday, Jan. 16, residences south of San Juan Avenue and U.S. 50 will receive trash collection services on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
For residences north of San Juan Avenue and U.S. 50, trash pickup will occur on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Recycling customers who would normally receive collection service Monday, Jan. 16, will instead be served Friday, Jan. 20.
Residents with questions about route adjustments are encouraged to call city hall at 970-240-1400 or visit CityofMontrose.org/Trash.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone