The City of Montrose will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. City hall, the visitor center, municipal court, animal shelter, Montrose Pavilion, and the city shop will all be closed. 

Montrose Police Department offices will be closed, however, officers will be on duty and responding to calls. The Black Canyon Golf Course is closed for the month ofJan. The Rusty Putter restaurant, located at the golf course, is normally open Monday through Friday, but will also be closed Monday, Jan. 16.



