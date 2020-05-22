City announces Memorial Day closures

City of Montrose offices will close in observance of the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, May 25, 2020.

City Hall, the Downtown Visitor Center, Municipal Court, Animal Shelter, Montrose Pavilion, Public Works and Police Department offices (officers will still be on duty) will all be closed. The Black Canyon Golf Course will remain open.

City residential trash customers who would normally receive service on Monday, May 25 will instead be served on Tuesday, May 26 (those south of San Juan Avenue) and Wednesday, May 27 (those north of San Juan Avenue). Recycling customers who would normally receive collection service Monday, May 25 will instead be served Friday, May 29.

