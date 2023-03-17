The City of Montrose continues its annual Spring Cleanup tradition by providing disposal and recycling services from a single collection point on April 28 and 29.  

Residents are invited to bring cleanup items to the drop-off site located off the San Juan bypass (U.S. Highway 50), directly across the street from the Sunshine Peak apartment complex. Signs will help direct residents to the drop-off location that will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?