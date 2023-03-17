The City of Montrose continues its annual Spring Cleanup tradition by providing disposal and recycling services from a single collection point on April 28 and 29.
Residents are invited to bring cleanup items to the drop-off site located off the San Juan bypass (U.S. Highway 50), directly across the street from the Sunshine Peak apartment complex. Signs will help direct residents to the drop-off location that will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29.
Items accepted:
• Landscape materials (leaves, grass clippings, and limbs less than six inches in diameter)
• Construction or scrap materials
• Electronics (without glass screens)
• Yard equipment
• Unwanted indoor or outdoor furniture
• Mattresses and box springs
• Large and small appliances
• Furniture or large household items that cannot be donated to Habitat for Humanity
* A fee will be charged for appliances containing Freon ($20 each)
Items not accepted:
• Routine household trash
• Hazardous materials
• Paint
• Electronics with glass screens
• Tires
• Batteries
The city is partnering with Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans for the 2023 Spring Cleanup. Any non-trash items can be donated at the Habitat ReStore donation gate, with extended hours during the Spring Cleanup event, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Check out https://www.buildinglives.org/restore/ for a list of eligible items.
If residents are unable to bring large items to Habitat for donation or to the Spring Cleanup drop-off site, they are welcome to call Kassi at 970-650-2503 to schedule a pick-up. Pick-ups for these days (April 28 and 29) will be first-come, first-served, but Habitat does offer this service for large items year-round.
