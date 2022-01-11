The City of Montrose will be closed Monday, January 17, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. City Hall, the Downtown Visitor Center, Municipal Court, Animal Shelter, Montrose Pavilion, and the City Shop will all be closed.
Police Department offices will be closed, however, officers will be on duty and responding to calls. The Black Canyon Golf Course will be open.
Trash and recycling schedules will be adjusted for the holiday. City residential trash customers who would normally receive service on Monday, January 17, will instead be served on Tuesday, January 18, and Wednesday, January 19.
For trash routes normally scheduled for Monday, Jan. 17, residences south of San Juan Avenue and U.S. Highway 50 will receive trash collection services on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
For residences north of San Juan Avenue and U.S. Highway 50, trash pickup will occur on Wednesday, Jan. 19.
Recycling customers who would normally receive collection service Monday, Jan. 17, will instead be served Friday, Jan. 21.
Residents with questions about route adjustments are encouraged to call City Hall at 970-240-1400 or visit CityofMontrose.org/Trash.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone