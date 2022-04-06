Purchase Access

The City of Montrose continues its annual spring cleanup tradition by providing disposal and recycling services from a single collection point on April 22-23.

Residents are invited to bring cleanup items to the drop-off site located off the San Juan bypass (U.S. 50), directly across the street from the Sunshine Peak apartment complex. Signs will help direct residents to the drop-off location that will be open on April 22 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on April 23, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Items accepted:

• Landscape materials (leaves, grass clippings, and limbs less than 6 inches in diameter);

• Scrap materials;

• Electronics (without glass screens);

• Appliances. (A $20 fee will be charged for appliances containing Freon.)

Items not accepted:

• Routine household trash;

• Hazardous materials;

• Paint;

• Electronics with glass screens;

• Tires.

The city offers limited special collection services when personnel and equipment are available. Fees for this service begin at $15, plus equipment and labor. Call 970-240-1480 to schedule or for additional information.

Visit CityofMontrose.org/SpringCleanup for more information.



