The City of Montrose continues its annual spring cleanup tradition by providing disposal and recycling services from a single collection point on April 22-23.
Residents are invited to bring cleanup items to the drop-off site located off the San Juan bypass (U.S. 50), directly across the street from the Sunshine Peak apartment complex. Signs will help direct residents to the drop-off location that will be open on April 22 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on April 23, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Items accepted:
• Landscape materials (leaves, grass clippings, and limbs less than 6 inches in diameter);
• Scrap materials;
• Electronics (without glass screens);
• Appliances. (A $20 fee will be charged for appliances containing Freon.)
Items not accepted:
• Routine household trash;
• Hazardous materials;
• Paint;
• Electronics with glass screens;
• Tires.
The city offers limited special collection services when personnel and equipment are available. Fees for this service begin at $15, plus equipment and labor. Call 970-240-1480 to schedule or for additional information.
