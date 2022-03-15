Ballots for the April 5 City of Montrose Municipal Election began being mailed to all registered voters within the city limits this week, March 14 - 18.
Voters may return ballots by mail or to any of the three designated drop boxes, located inside the City Hall lobby, outside the old Montrose County courthouse building at 320 S. First St. or inside the Montrose County Clerk’s Elections Office.
Ballots must be received, not postmarked, by 7 p.m. April 5. In accordance with Colorado state statute, ballots cannot be accepted by email or fax.
Each voter may cast one vote for each position or question on the ballot regardless of which district the voter resides in. Information on each of the City Council candidates is available on the city website at CityOfMontrose.org/Elections.
Updates will be posted regularly on the election webpage and on the city’s social media channels.
Any voter who does not receive a ballot by March 31, or needs a replacement ballot, should contact the City Clerk at 970-240-1430 or cityclerk@cityofmontrose.org. Voters must present their ID to receive a ballot.
The unofficial election results will be posted on the city website as close to 8 p.m. as possible on Election Day, April 5.
