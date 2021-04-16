The City of Montrose is celebrating Earth Day (April 22) and Earth Week (April 22 – May 1) with a wide variety of events and community activities to raise awareness about how everyone can help preserve a healthy environment for themselves and future generations.
Each spring the City of Montrose sponsors and coordinates a full schedule of Earth Week activities. The theme for the 2021 celebration is "Restore Our Earth."
The City of Montrose has planned a full schedule of COVID-safe Earth Week activities to involve the community in the annual celebration, running from April 22 through May 1. Be mindful of social distancing and mask requirements. If you are sick, stay home.
The local events are:
• Thursday, April 22: National Earth Day
• Friday, April 23: Niagara Community Garden Day
• Sunday, April 25 - River Cleanup Day
• Monday, April 26 - Take a Selfie with the Electric Vehicle Charging Station Day
• Tuesday, April 27 - Take a Hike Tuesday!
• Wednesday, April 28 - Adopt a Street
• Thursday, April 29 - Recycling 411 Day
• Friday, April 30 - National Arbor Day
• Friday, April 30 & Saturday, May 1: Spring Cleanup
A full review of Earth Week information can be found at www.cityofmontrose.org/EarthWeek
There is also a coloring contest for grades K-5.
The City of Montrose, in partnership with Shavano Conservation District and the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), presents the annual Earth Day coloring contest. The contest will run through April 30.
This year marks the 15th year that the NRCS has sponsored the coloring contest. The NRCS Earth Team utilizes volunteer time, talent, and energy to help accomplish the NRCS mission of helping people help the land. Through a board of local farmers and ranchers, the Shavano Conservation District serves as grassroots leadership to the NRCS.
Download the coloring contest form at https://www.cityofmontrose.org/623/Earth-Week
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.