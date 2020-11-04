In observance of Veterans Day, City Hall, Montrose Animal Shelter, visitor center, the city shop, Montrose Pavilion, and Montrose Police Department offices will close Wednesday, Nov. 11.
The Black Canyon Golf Course and municipal court will remain open all day. Police department offices will be closed, however, officers will be on duty and responding to calls.
City residential trash customers who would normally receive service on Nov. 11 will instead be served Nov. 9 and 10.
Wednesday customers located north of East Oak Grove Road will be served Nov. 9. For Wednesday customers residing south of East Oak Grove Road, trash pickup will occur Nov. 10.
Recycling customers who would normally receive collection service on Nov. 11, will instead be served Nov. 13.
For more information, contact city hall at 970-240-1400, or visit CityOfMontrose.org/Holiday.
