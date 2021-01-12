City of Montrose offices will close in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 18. Although the city has been operating with limited public access due to the COVID-19 pandemic, City Hall, the visitor center, municipal court, animal shelter, Montrose Pavilion, and Public Works will all close in observance of the holiday.
The Montrose Police Department offices will be closed, however, officers will be on duty and responding to calls. The Black Canyon Golf Course will be open.
City residential trash customers who would normally receive service on Monday, Jan.18, will instead be served on Tuesday, Jan. 19, and Wednesday, Jan. 20.
Monday customers located south of San Juan Avenue will be served Tuesday, Jan. 19. Monday customers residing north of San Juan Avenue will be served Wednesday, Jan. 20.
Recycling customers who would normally receive collection service Monday, Jan. 18, will instead be served Friday, Jan. 22.
Residents with questions about route adjustments are encouraged to call City Hall at 970-240-1400 or visit CityofMontrose.org/Trash.
For other city news visit: CityofMontrose.org.
