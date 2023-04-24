City continues its legacy as a tree city; to plant tree on Arbor Day

The City of Montrose continues its legacy as a sanctuary for trees by celebrating Arbor Day, Friday, April 28, as the Arbor Day Foundation has once again named the City of Montrose a 2022 Tree City USA.
This is the 33rd year the City of Montrose has earned the designation for its continued commitment to effective urban forest management throughout the community.
At 10 a.m. Friday, the city parks department will host a tree-planting event at Buckley Park to commemorate Arbor Day, and to follow up on the Montrose City Council's Arbor Day proclamation, made April 18. The proclamation declared April 28 as Arbor Day in Montrose.
Each year the parks department plants new trees to boost the city’s index of right-of-way trees, which currently stands at around 7,498 trees, according to City of Montrose Parks Superintendent Daniel Payne.
The department continues to grow and maintain a diverse mix of native tree and plant species to strengthen wildlife habitats around the city. The goal is to make these areas sustainable and accessible for all residents to explore and enjoy. In 2023 the department budgeted thousands of dollars to plant new trees around the city.
Montrose achieved Tree City USA status by meeting the program’s four requirements: a tree board or department, a tree-care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
According to the city's proclamation, as read by Montrose Mayor Barbara Bynum, the city is encouraging “all (Montrose) citizens to support efforts to protect our trees and woodlands and to support our city’s urban forestry program. Further, we urge all citizens to plant trees to gladden the hearts and promote the well-being of present and future generations."
"Trees in our city increase property values, enhance the economic vitality of business areas, and beautify the community, and trees, wherever they are planted, are a source of joy and spiritual renewal," Bynum said.
The Arbor Day Foundation is a partner with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters to help maintain the foundation’s Tree City USA network.
The city’s parks department continues to welcome residents, along with civic and church groups, to volunteer to help maintain and clean up city parks and greenways. Anyone wanting to volunteer can call 970-240-1411 for details.
Arbor Day was initiated by J. Sterling Morton in Nebraska City, Nebraska, on April 10, 1872. As a result, an estimated one million trees were planted in Nebraska. This was later followed by an Arbor Day proclamation issued by U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt on April 15, 1907. Since then, celebrations across the country have included tree plantings and appreciation and education events.
