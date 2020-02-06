In an effort to be more transparent and to inform residents about issues the Montrose City Council considers, the city will begin broadcasting and archiving the council’s work sessions.
Work session meetings are usually held on the first and third Mondays of each month at 10 a.m. and are designed to give councilors the opportunity to hear background information, ask questions, and have informal discussions about ordinances, city policies, and current issues before taking action through a public vote during regular council meetings.
“As far as work sessions, the council has continued to work towards better transparency with regard to making sure citizens have the opportunity to be informed about the issues the council considers and debates,” said William Woody, public information officer.
Due to the Presidents’ Day holiday, the first televised work session will be broadcasted live on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 10 a.m. Replays of work sessions will be aired nightly following replays of the city council’s regular meeting. The work session meetings will also be archived on the city’s YouTube channel.
All regular city council meetings, held at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month, are recorded and made available online via on the city’s website and cable channels 191 for Charter subscribers and 970 for Elevate subscribers.
In addition, each regular meeting is archived on the city’s YouTube channel. Replays of council meetings are also broadcast at 6 p.m. on the same channels on days council is not in session.
“Moving forward, any residents who would like to be better informed about city policy and issues are encouraged to watch work session and regular City Council meeting broadcasts live, either through the television or online,” Woody said. “And as always, residents are invited to any and all public meetings to watch the process of local government for themselves.”
Residents can watch all regular city council meetings and work sessions live online through the city’s website at CityOfMontrose.org/Video.
