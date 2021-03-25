Montrose City Council members will return to in-person meetings inside council chambers beginning Monday, April 5, for their regular, bi-monthly work session. The public and press are to continue viewing the meetings remotely until conditions change to allow in-person attendance.

Council Chambers, located at 107 S. Cascade Ave., will be open to councilors and a very limited number of city staff. While COVID-19 vaccination efforts are ongoing, the city is asking members of the public and media to continue to attend council meetings virtually, via the Zoom platform. 

The April 5 meeting will be the council's first meeting in chambers since the Nov. 3, 2020 City Council regular meeting. At that time, meetings were moved virtually due to concern for the community spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The city is hoping to return to fully open meetings by June, as conditions allow.

Residents can watch all regular City Council meetings and work sessions live through the city’s website at CityOfMontrose.org/Video.

Tags

Load comments