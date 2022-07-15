City dramatically cuts cost of recycling fluorescent lights with ‘bulb eater’

A 'bulb eater' similar to one the City of Montrose recently acquired. A demonstration of its fluorescent bulb-crushing capabilities will be held July 30 during the Montrose Farmers Market at Centennial Plaza, 9 a.m. - noon.
Get ready to “lose the tube.” The City of Montrose Public Works Department recently acquired a “bulb eater,” a machine that can crush fluorescent tube lights for lower-cost recycling.
Public Works will demonstrate the bulb eater from 9 a.m. - noon on Saturday, July 30, at the Montrose Farmers Market, Centennial Plaza.
The city had a fluorescent tube light bulb recycling program it offered for the public for a charge of $4 per bulb. This was due to the cost to ship a box of unbroken bulbs to a recycling center at a cost of $75 per box.
Moving forward, City of Montrose trash and recycling customers will have this service offered to them for free.
Non-city trash and recycling customers can bring their spent fluorescent tube light bulbs to Public Works for a recycling fee of $1 per bulb. This small fee will cover the cost of handling and disposing of the crushed recyclable material once the bulb eater process is completed.
Fluorescent tube light bulbs can be brought to the city’s Public Works facility at 1221 64.50 Road.
