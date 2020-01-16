City forms Quick Response Team after Russell Stover closure

In response to the announcement regarding Russell Stover’s intent to close its Montrose factory in 2021, the City of Montrose created a Quick Response Team to address the impact on the Montrose community.
The city received notice from Russell Stover corporate offices early Tuesday morning, and by 11 a.m., a Quick Response Team was created. Led by City Manager and DART Economic Vitality Committee Chair, Bill Bell, the City of Montrose put together the team comprised of representatives from the city, Montrose County, Colorado Workforce Center, Montrose Economic Development Corporation, Region 10, and the city's Development and Revitalization Team (DART).
Discussions during the meeting centered on factors contributing to the factory's closure, possible next steps, and the importance of being proactive in supporting the factory's employees.
Representatives from the Montrose Workforce Center, a division of the Colorado Department of Labor, said they will be reaching out to Russell Stover to help with transition planning for approximately 400 employees.
"Russell Stover gave 15 months notice, which helps tremendously in this effort," Bell said. “Montrose is a very resilient community with a strong economy, we will be working as a team to prepare for this transition while creating new business opportunities later this year.”
The team highlighted the importance of filling the very large facility as soon as possible after closure and the importance of continuing job creation and business development efforts at the city and county level to help mitigate the impacts on job loss over the next 12-24 months.
The team reported there will be more information regarding Russell Stover's transition from Montrose once it becomes available.
For more city news visit: CityOfMontrose.org.
Information from press release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.