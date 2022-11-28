City honors Caregiver Support Foundation

Montrose Mayor David Frank hands off the proclamation plaque citing November as National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month and National Caregiver Month to Caregiver Support Foundation Chair Laird Landon. (Courtesy photo)

November is National Caregiver Month — and as local efforts show, caregivers earn the honor every month. The people who are tasked with caring for a loved one whose life has become a foggy, painful existence due to the ravages of Alzheimer’s, dementia, Parkinson’s, and other brain failure diseases have the hardest job on the planet.

President Joe Biden issued a proclamation recognizing the sacrifice of millions of Americans as they care for loved ones at the behest of the Administration for Community Living.



