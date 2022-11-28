City honors Caregiver Support Foundation

Montrose Mayor David Frank hands off the proclamation plaque citing November as National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month and National Caregiver Month to Caregiver Support Foundation Chair Laird Landon. (Courtesy photo)
November is National Caregiver Month — and as local efforts show, caregivers earn the honor every month. The people who are tasked with caring for a loved one whose life has become a foggy, painful existence due to the ravages of Alzheimer’s, dementia, Parkinson’s, and other brain failure diseases have the hardest job on the planet.
President Joe Biden issued a proclamation recognizing the sacrifice of millions of Americans as they care for loved ones at the behest of the Administration for Community Living.
“During National Family Caregivers Month, we recognize the love and sacrifice of more than 50 million Americans providing crucial care and medical assistance to parents, children, siblings, and other loved ones, ensuring their health and dignity,” Biden's statement began.
While the president’s message covers caregivers in general, in Montrose, Mayor David Frank feted the Alzheimer’s Association (AA) and the Caregiver Support Foundation (CSF) for its work in keeping the public aware of the threat of brain failure and the drain on families who care for patients.
The locally funded and managed Caregiver Support Foundation provides help for caregivers with counseling, group setup and facilitation, and links with resources that might make their lives a little easier.
Frank told a recent gathering of the Youth City Council that there are as many as 159,000 Coloradans who are providing care for family members afflicted with Alzheimer’s and other brain failure diseases.
“That adds up to 184 million hours (pre year) of unpaid care,” Frank said, making the point that the burden is heavy, and organizations such as Alzheimer’s Association, Region 10 Area Agency on Aging and CSF provide vital support for patients and caregivers.
“I appreciate greatly the mayor taking the time to present the association and our small foundation with this recognition,” said Laird Landon, chair of the CSF. Landon and Alzheimer’s Association executive, Woo Bandel, accepted the signed proclamation plaques from the mayor in mid-November.
The CSF, Region 10 Agency for Aging, and Alzheimer’s group are closely aligned, with CSF having agreed with AA to stage groups and educational programs under the AA/CSF banner.
CSF is operated wholly by volunteers. Expenses such as transportation costs, video production expenses, Internet, printing, phone, and others have been covered by donations and two grants from Region 10. The foundation was approved by the Internal Revenue Service as a non-profit corporation.
A five-member board of directors oversees the operations of the foundation.
CSF currently stages several Caregiver Support Groups on the Western Slope:
Caregiver Support Foundation Groups. These are in-person groups that meet at US Bank, the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month from 1 - 2 p.m. and 3 - 4 p.m.
CSF virtual caregiver support groups (includes all diseases). This is a Zoom group that meets on the second and fourth Fridays of each month, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.
Alzheimer’s ALZ Colorado Virtual Grieving after Dementia Support Group.This is a Zoom group meets on the first and third Monday of each month, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
CFS groups. These are in-person groups that meet at Delta Health on the first and third Friday of each month from 1 - 2 p.m.
One focus of CSF this year is helping caregivers develop a workable relationship with the doctors caring for their loved ones.
“We are expending considerable resources learning the issue from both sides,” Landon said. “We hear regularly from caregivers who feel they are left out of what we call the Therapeutic Triangle. Medical professionals often don’t see dealing with dementia patients and their caregiver as an equilateral, three-sided relationship. Many professionals are now beginning to accept the caregiver as a partner in caring for the patient.”
Landon said that his group has developed methods for both the doctor and the caregiver that can help get the most out of the triangle for the brain disease victim. There is a three-part series of videos on the Therapeutic Triangle on the foundation website, at www.family-caregiver.org.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone