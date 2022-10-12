Special to the MDP

The public will have an opportunity to receive information and provide feedback regarding the City of Montrose’s 2023 budget at an open house planned for Tuesday, Oct. 18, in the City Council Chambers located at 107 S. Cascade Ave.



