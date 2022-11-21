The annual tree-lighting ceremony in at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at the historic Montrose County courthouse downtown, with Santa’s Cabin set to open 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. at Demoret Park (246 E. Main St.)
Santa’s mailbox will open that same night for Letters to Santa, 246 E . Main St. The mailbox is open until Dec. 19. Santa’s Cabin also is open 4 - 6 p.m. Nov. 26; 7:30 - 9 p.m. Dec. 3, and from 4 - 6 p.m. Dec. 10 17 and 23.
Show some love to downtown and independent businesses at Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26.
Wrap up and get ready to celebrate at the Parade of Lights on Dec. 3, starting at 5:30 p.m. Have a float to enter? Register at CityofMontrose.org/Holidays.
Finally, Small Business Saturday kicks off the holiday promotion for “Montrose Bucks,” which are accepted like cash at participating businesses. Visit CityofMontrose.org/Bucks or 107 S. Cascade Ave. The “bucks” (now in gift card form) give you an extra $20 for every $100 purchased.
Cash-only purchases. Limit of $400 (that’s $480 in Montrose Bucks) per household.
