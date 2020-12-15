Trash collection
City of Montrose offices will be closed both Thursday, Dec. 24, and Friday, Dec. 25, for Christmas and Thursday, Dec. 31, and Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, for New Year’s.

Montrose Police Department offices will be closed on these days, however, officers will be on duty and responding to calls.

Montrose City Hall, Visitor Center, Municipal Court, Animal Shelter, Montrose Pavilion, Black Canyon Golf Course, and City Shop will be closed.

The adjusted trash collection schedule for Dec. 25 will be as follows:

Trash collection schedules will be adjusted for both holidays.

For residences with Thursday, Dec. 24 collection, trash pickup will instead occur on Tuesday, Dec. 22, and Wednesday, Dec. 23.

Residences west of Townsend Avenue that are normally on the Thursday route will receive collection services on Tuesday, Dec. 22. Residences east of Townsend Avenue that are normally served on Thursday will receive service on Wednesday, Dec. 23.

Trash collection for the New Year’s holiday is as follows:

For residences with Thursday, Dec. 31 collection, trash pickup will instead occur on Tuesday, Dec. 29, and Wednesday, Dec. 30.

Residences west of Townsend Avenue that are normally on the Thursday route will receive collection services on Tuesday, Dec. 29. Residences east of Townsend Avenue that are normally served on Thursday will receive service on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

Recycling collection for customers will not change for both the Christmas and the New Year’s holidays.

