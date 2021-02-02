Virtual meeting 5 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 3. The 11 p.m. rule will be enforced. All public hearings scheduled and noticed to be heard today must begin prior to 11 p.m. or they will be rescheduled. If the planning commission is discussing an agenda item, but has not voted on the item before 11 p.m., the commission may take a vote to decide whether to vote on the agenda item or to continue the item to the next meeting.
The commission may also vote to consider discussion and action on additional agenda items that require action in a specified time period due to legal requirements.
All remaining agenda items, not heard due to time constraints, will be placed first on the next agenda. Due to our current circumstances, the City Council Chambers are currently closed to the public. The public can attend the meeting virtually.
JOIN BY VIDEO CONFERENCE: https://us02web.zoom.us/s/86284024062 JOIN BY PHONE (Dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 9128 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 558 8656 Webinar ID: 862 8402 4062 International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kecALphsdu
1. The minutes of the meeting dated Jan. 13, and Jan. 27, will be available at the Feb. 10 meeting.
2. Additions or deletions.
3. PD20-0074 – CONTINUATION (from the Jan. 27, regular planning commission meeting) OF THE HUB AT MONTROSE CROSSING PRELIMINARY PLANNED DEVELOPMENT.
This is a recommendation on the Preliminary Planned Development for The Hub at Montrose Crossing, a multifamily and senior living proposed development on a 35.791-acre parcel bordered on the south by Cobble Drive, on the west by 6450 Road, and on the north and east by Chipeta Drive.
The applicant is Matt Miles, Leadership Circle, LLC. 4. SUB20-0090 – CONTINUATION (from the Jan. 27, 2021 regular Planning Commission meeting) OF THE HUB AT MONTROSE CROSSING PRELIMINARY PLAT.
This is a recommendation on the Preliminary Plat for The Hub at Montrose Crossing, a multi-family and senior living proposed development on a 35.791-acre parcel bordered on the south by Cobble Drive, on the west by 6450 Road, and on the north and east by Chipeta Drive. The applicant is Matt Miles, Leadership Circle, LLC. 5. 6. Next meeting Feb. 10 at 5 p.m.
7. Adjournment.
