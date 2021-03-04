City of Montrose wins grant for 'Tortilla Flats' historic context survey

The City of Montrose received a $25,000 grant from History Colorado to prepare a historic context survey to inform historic preservation efforts in Montrose’s self-described “Tortilla Flats” neighborhood, located on the city’s northwest side.
The project is an initiative of the City’s Historic Preservation Commission.
The survey will provide insight into the history of the neighborhood, identify its significant resources, and plan for how to best recognize and potentially designate the neighborhood. Community participation and partnerships with other organizations will be integral during the survey process.
The Tortilla Flats Neighborhood Photovoice Project, which was led by the Hispanic Affairs Project in partnership with the City of Montrose, served as inspiration for the City’s Historic Preservation Commission to pursue this historic context survey project.
Montrose’s City-Wide Historic Resources Survey Plan, completed in 2020, prioritizes the surveying of historic neighborhoods and resources in the city. Additional surveying of the Tortilla Flats neighborhood to determine eligibility for various types of designations was recommended in the plan and is a top priority of the HPC.
"We hope that this will lead to some sort of formal historical designation for the neighborhood that will be beneficial to its residents," said Jon Horn, chair of the Montrose HPC, in a news release.
"How this will work out is not yet known and will be determined by the research that the grant funds. We hope this will be something that the residents of the neighborhood will be excited about, and we look forward to working with them."
The city will solicit proposals from qualified historic and/or cultural resources consultants that meet the U.S. Secretary of the Interior's Professional Qualification Standards and that are knowledgeable of and have experience with its Standards for the Treatment of Historic Properties.
"This is an exciting opportunity for the City of Montrose to better understand our community's historical roots and to explore the eligibility of the Tortilla Flats neighborhood, including its cultural contributions to Montrose, for various types of historical designation,” said Kendall Cramer, the city's innovation and citizen engagement community program manager. “As Montrose continues to grow, the balance between preserving our past while welcoming new development will be critical."
The project is slated to kick off this summer.
This story will be updated.
