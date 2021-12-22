City of Montrose offices, including city hall, municipal court, animal shelter, visitor center, city shop, Montrose Pavilion and police department, will be closed Thursday, Dec. 23, for the Christmas holiday, as well as Dec. 30, for the New Year’s holiday.
Police department offices will be closed, however, officers will be on duty and responding to calls. The Black Canyon Golf Course will also be closed.
Trash and recycling schedules will be adjusted for the two holidays. For residences with Thursday, Dec. 23 collection, trash pickup will instead occur on Tuesday, Dec. 21, and Wednesday, Dec. 22.
Residences west of Townsend Ave that are normally on the Thursday route were to receive collection services on Tuesday, Dec. 21. Residences east of Townsend Ave that are normally served on Thursday were to receive service on Wednesday, December 22.
For residences with Thursday, Dec. 30 collection, trash pickup will instead occur on Tuesday, Dec. 28, and Wednesday, Dec. 29.
Residences west of Townsend Ave that are normally on the Thursday route will receive collection services on Tuesday, Dec. 28. Residences east of Townsend Ave that are normally served on Thursday will receive service on Wednesday, Dec. 29.
Recycling collection for customers scheduled for pickup on Thursday, Dec. 23 will instead receive collection service on Friday, Dec. 24.
Recycling collection for customers scheduled for pickup on Thursday, Dec. 30 will instead receive collection service on Friday, Dec. 31.
For more information, contact city hall at 970-240-1400.
