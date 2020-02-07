Voters will have many candidates from which to choose in the upcoming Montrose City Council election, slated for April 7.
The City of Montrose on Friday announced the certified candidates for the 2020 General Municipal Election — all 11 of them, making for the largest field of candidates since 1975, when nine sought seats.
The official candidates are:
District 3: Roy Anderson, incumbent, and David S. White, businessman and former county commissioner.
District 4: David Stockton, Merri D. Brennecke, William Bennett and Dave Frank.
At-large: Charli Oswald, incumbent Barbara Bynum, business owner Yvonne Meek, Ed Ulibarri, former councilor, and Paul Arbogast.
The candidates’ order of appearance on the ballot was determined by random drawing.
Ballots will be mailed to city electors beginning March 16. Overseas and military ballots go out Feb. 21.
In addition to city council, voters will decide on an ordinance to grant a non-exclusive franchise to Black Hills Colorado Gas, Inc., to maintain current service to the city residents. Black Hills is the sole natural gas provider to municipal customers and the franchise agreement is a renewal of its existing agreement; this requires voter approval.
For more information about the election and candidates, visit cityofmontrose.org/election.
