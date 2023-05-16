City releases online tool to track river flows

The Uncompahgre River flows high through town on May 16, with more runoff anticipated as higher-elevation snows melt from the mountains. The city has released a new online tool for tracking the flows. (Rhiannon Bergman/Montrose Daily Press)

The city often hears it: Where someone can go to view the flow rate on the Uncompahgre River through town. In answer, the city government has created an updated online flow measurement tool to provide accurate, up-to-date water flow information for residents and visitors alike.

The updated river flow calculator can be found on the city’s Water Sports Park webpage at CityofMontrose.org/WaterPark



