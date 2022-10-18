The City of Montrose is accepting applications to serve on the city’s Historic Preservation Commission.
A full voting member of the commission will be appointed by City Council as well as an alternate. Applications are due by 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
The city encourages community members with prior experience or an interest in historic preservation to apply.
The Historic Preservation Commission serves as the evaluative body for historic properties in the city, providing recommendations to the city council on historic property designations, assisting with public education regarding municipal history and historic preservation, and reviewing best practices for designation standards and preservation efforts throughout the community.
Historic Preservation commissioners are appointed by the city council. At least 60% of the commission's members are residents of the city, and at least 40% of them are professionals or individuals with extensive expertise in a preservation-related discipline, including but not limited to: history, architecture, landscape architecture, American studies, American civilization, cultural geography, cultural anthropology, planning, or archaeology.
