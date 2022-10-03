City seeks input on West Main project

The city is seeking input for its West Main Revitalization Project. (William Woody/City of Montrose)

Special to the MDP

The City of Montrose is hosting a trio of public meetings this week, designed to gather public input for the West Main Revitalization Project. The meetings are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.



