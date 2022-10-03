City seeks input on West Main project

Special to the MDP
The City of Montrose is hosting a trio of public meetings this week, designed to gather public input for the West Main Revitalization Project. The meetings are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.
In 2021 the city was awarded a $2 million grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation’s (CDOT) Revitalizing Main Streets program to complete the West Main Revitalization Project.
Project goals include improving pedestrian safety by widening sidewalks on both the north and south sides of the street to ADA standards, installing bicycle facilities along one or both sides of the street, replacing aging water infrastructure, and improving the aesthetics of the area to create a more inviting, business-friendly atmosphere.
The project is now moving forward into the design phase, according to City Engineer Scott Murphy.
The project area encompasses West Main Street from Selig Avenue to the West Main Trailhead at the Uncompahgre River, which is officially designated as Colorado 90 and is under CDOT’s jurisdiction. This reach of roadway runs through Montrose’s urban core and, as a result, serves as the primary access and frontage for adjacent businesses. West Main also provides a vital vehicular and pedestrian connection between downtown businesses, nearby residential neighborhoods, and the city’s Uncompahgre Riverway Trail.
The city will host two open houses at the Centennial Room (behind City Hall at 433 S. First St.) and a third at MADA (17 N. 6th Street). The meetings will include a short presentation and an opportunity to provide feedback:
• Wednesday, Oct. 5, 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. (Centennial Room)
• Thursday, Oct. 6, 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. (Centennial Room)
• Thursday, Oct. 6, 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. (MADA)
Murphy said the city is interested in hearing from business owners and residents in the West Main Street area to collect their feedback for this project.
Over the years, the city has improved and streetscape portions of Main Street through the core downtown area.
However, Main Street west of Selig Avenue has mostly remained in its outdated vehicular-focused configuration, making it inhospitable for pedestrians or bicyclists due to narrow/ non-compliant sidewalks and generally incompatible with Main-Street style businesses that rely on comfortable access, pedestrian activity, and opportunistic sales.
Essential storm sewer and water infrastructure in this area is also outdated, undersized, and in need of replacement.
The city seeks input from the public on several aspects of the project’s design.
Visit the project webpage to learn more about specific project elements, watch a project overview video, and submit feedback.
Project info at: CityofMontrose.org/WestMain
