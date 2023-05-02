Historic Preservation Month seeks main street stories

Visitors to historic Main Street are encouraged to share their favorite stories relating to why Montrose’s iconic downtown district is so important to them as part of a statewide Celebrating Main Streets campaign. (Submitted photo/City of Montrose)
Visitors to historic Main Street are encouraged to share their favorite stories relating why Montrose’s iconic downtown district is so important to them as part of a statewide Celebrating Main Streets campaign to highlight why vibrant businesses, inspiring public art, unique events, and iconic historic buildings are essential to Colorado communities.

For the second consecutive year, the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, DOLA, Main Streets Program is launching the campaign to celebrate historic downtowns, which includes Montrose, and hear from residents and visitors about the spaces that matter most in Colorado’s Main Street communities.

The campaign will be active during Historic Preservation Month (May 2023), which celebrates historic places and the benefits of historic preservation through a series of events.
The Celebrating Main Streets campaign expands that vision to underscore the economic vitality of historic downtowns and encourages the exploration of distinctive downtown businesses, historic buildings, unique events, and public art. 

Main Street enthusiasts will be able to participate in this campaign during the entire month of May. The public survey is available at https://arcg.is/0uTmi80 to share the places and spaces that you recommend on your Montrose Main Street. Join the celebration and follow the campaign on social media at #COMainStreet. 

“Residents and visitors to Montrose have an opportunity to share their favorite stories and experiences from this beautiful downtown district,” said Michelle Wingfield, the City of Montrose’s Development and Revitalization Team (DART) coordinator.


