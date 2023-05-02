Visitors to historic Main Street are encouraged to share their favorite stories relating to why Montrose’s iconic downtown district is so important to them as part of a statewide Celebrating Main Streets campaign. (Submitted photo/City of Montrose)
Visitors to historic Main Street are encouraged to share their favorite stories relating why Montrose’s iconic downtown district is so important to them as part of a statewide Celebrating Main Streets campaign to highlight why vibrant businesses, inspiring public art, unique events, and iconic historic buildings are essential to Colorado communities.
For the second consecutive year, the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, DOLA, Main Streets Program is launching the campaign to celebrate historic downtowns, which includes Montrose, and hear from residents and visitors about the spaces that matter most in Colorado’s Main Street communities.
The campaign will be active during Historic Preservation Month (May 2023), which celebrates historic places and the benefits of historic preservation through a series of events.
The Celebrating Main Streets campaign expands that vision to underscore the economic vitality of historic downtowns and encourages the exploration of distinctive downtown businesses, historic buildings, unique events, and public art.
Main Street enthusiasts will be able to participate in this campaign during the entire month of May. The public survey is available at https://arcg.is/0uTmi80 to share the places and spaces that you recommend on your Montrose Main Street. Join the celebration and follow the campaign on social media at #COMainStreet.
“Residents and visitors to Montrose have an opportunity to share their favorite stories and experiences from this beautiful downtown district,” said Michelle Wingfield, the City of Montrose’s Development and Revitalization Team (DART) coordinator.
“We would like as many people as possible to contribute to these surveys. From locally owned clothing and gift boutiques to restaurants celebrating one-of-a-kind Uncompahgre Valley flavors, there is truly something for everyone to celebrate about downtown Montrose.”
This statewide, multi-community Celebrating Main Streets event will gather information about what is important to locals and impressive to visitors through an online questionnaire and paper surveys. The project celebrates the places and spaces that are authentically Colorado.
The campaign supports the creation of a living product that engages heritage tourists and Colorado stay-cation enthusiasts in identifying the places to experience at their Main Street destination. Information from previous campaigns is now part of an interactive online map that explores each of our 23 unique, official Colorado Main Streets. Responses from this year’s survey will enhance this map.
The Colorado Main Street Program, funded in part by a State Historical Fund from History Colorado, continues to provide official Main Street cities and towns assistance in building community engagement and support to attain their long-term visions for the future of their historic downtowns.
The campaign is presented in partnership with Colorado Preservation Inc. (CPI), the Colorado statewide nonprofit organization for historic preservation, and with support from the preservation planning consultants at Pinyon Environmental.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone