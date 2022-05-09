The City of Montrose is accepting applications for an alternate member of the city's planning commission.
The planning commission evaluates matters related to planning and community development. Its members serve at the pleasure of the city council and are appointed for four-year, overlapping terms. The term for the alternate position expires on Dec. 31, 2024.
Planning commissioners have a variety of backgrounds and experiences that contribute to making important decisions about the future of Montrose.
Individuals who enjoy learning about land use, work well as part of a team, have a passion for the Montrose community, and are willing to prioritize what is best for the community over what is best individually are ideal candidates to serve on the commission. Experience in development, planning, and real estate is not required.
Alternate members attend all meetings, provide input on all topics, and vote in the absence or recusal of a regular voting member. All Planning Commissioners, including alternates, receive a stipend of $40 per month.
Planning commission meetings are held on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 5 p.m. in the city council chambers.
Applications are available at City Hall (433 S. First St.), at cityofmontrose.org, or by calling 970-240-1422. Applications and letters of interest must be submitted to the City Clerk by 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31.
