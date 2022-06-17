Beginning Monday, June 20 contractors working for the City of Montrose will begin chip sealing and slurry sealing roadways across the city. The entire project will last approximately two weeks, pending any delays.
Chip seal is a type of surface treatment that consists of a single application of liquid asphalt, which is then covered with aggregate.
Traffic can return to the roadway after the cover aggregate has been rolled into the liquid asphalt.
Chip seals are used in conjunction with slurry seals on higher traffic roads, or those that show higher levels of wear than what is suitable for a slurry seal. These roads will appear on the schedule on multiple days.
Slurry seal is a type of surface treatment in which small aggregate is suspended in an oil/water emulsion. As the emulsion cures, it creates a smooth black seal on top of the asphalt pavement. Slurry seals are best used on roads that are still in good condition, prior to any major failures.
The seal helps prevent the roadway from deteriorating, extending the life of the asphalt and preventing more costly repairs in the future. The curing period typically takes four to five hours. During this period cars will not be permitted to drive on the freshly placed slurry.
Contractors will begin work each day at 7 a.m. Residents who live along a road that is scheduled to be slurry sealed and who observe “No Parking” signs along with it, should be prepared for the road to be closed until the slurry has cured.
Individuals who reside in a project area and who need to leave their home after 7 a.m. should prepare for the closure and relocate their vehicle to a street that does not have “No Parking” signs prior to the start of the slurry seal process.
Trash and recycling collection schedules will remain unchanged throughout the project. However, residents living in areas where trash or recycle collections are scheduled to occur on the same day as the surface treatment project should be sure to have their containers out no later than 6 a.m. as these areas will be collected first for the day.
Any questions regarding the project may be directed to civil engineer Ryan Cushenan at 970.240.1485 or rcushenan@ci.montrose.co.us. Visit www.MoveMo.co for routine project updates and information on other large capital projects taking place throughout the city.
