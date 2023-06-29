The City of Montrose is investing almost a half-million dollars in sidewalk repairs throughout the community as city administrators aim to make Montrose a more walkable community.

In June, Montrose City Council approved $150,000 for sidewalk improvements as part of the 2023 MoveMo Project.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?