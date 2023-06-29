Workers with Avila Concrete, a contractor working for the City of Montrose, smooth out a fresh concrete sidewalk poured along the 100 block of South Fourth Street in downtown Montrose Tuesday, June 27. (Courtesy photo/City of Montrose)
Local professional journalism is not free. In the effort to inform during COVID-19 we're providing this story for your benefit. Please join us, subscribe now..
Workers with Avila Concrete, a contractor working for the City of Montrose, smooth out a fresh concrete sidewalk poured along the 100 block of South Fourth Street in downtown Montrose Tuesday, June 27. (Courtesy photo/City of Montrose)
The City of Montrose is investing almost a half-million dollars in sidewalk repairs throughout the community as city administrators aim to make Montrose a more walkable community.
In June, Montrose City Council approved $150,000 for sidewalk improvements as part of the 2023 MoveMo Project.
Specific elements of these improvements include the 50/50 Sidewalk Replacement Program totaling $50,000, the ADA Accessibility Program at $50,000, the North Sixth Street Sidewalk Improvement project at $75,000, the missing sidewalk link on Townsend Ave. at $75,000, and a pair of concrete projects to fix concrete trails and sidewalks at $50,000.
The total for sidewalk work in 2023 is $450,000, according to Public Works Director Jim Scheid.
Scheid said the city’s Streets Division performed a detailed survey of sidewalk conditions of Zone B — which is the northwest side of the city — in 2022 to identify areas that could be milled down and areas that needed replacement.
“In 2023, sidewalk improvements are the fourth and final phase of the city's street maintenance plan. Please check out the street maintenance plan on the city's website to explore the map and see the areas of focus for upcoming years.”
The grinding of sidewalks to correct uneven surfaces is a separate scope of work and is scheduled to be completed this summer. This work also coincides with new curb and gutter street work that is also being conducted in many areas throughout the city.
Areas identified as needing replacement will be separated into smaller projects and Public Works will utilize the most economical bidder from its on-call concrete contract to perform the work.
Each year the city works to make improvements and repairs to infrastructure around the community. The city maintains approximately 149 centerline miles and 300 lane miles of roadways within the city limits. The 2023 Public Works Street Maintenance Plan follows years of record investments in roadway infrastructure and pedestrian safety improvements totaling millions of dollars.
For up-to-date information about city capital improvement projects, visit MoveMo.co.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone