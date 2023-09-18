City: Steer clear of Buckley Park playground construction

An artist rendering details what the new Buckley Park playground will look like once completed this coming fall. As one of the city's oldest and busiest parks, its playground equipment was identified as the most in need of replacement. (Courtesy photo/City of Montrose)
Due to the ongoing construction of new playground equipment in Buckley Park and the risk of injuries due to unauthorized access to the work area, City of Montrose Parks Division staff asks residents to keep away from the work area until the playground is complete.
The Buckley Park playground, located at 300 N. Nevada Ave., is undergoing a complete renovation and will not be open to the public until late fall 2023.
“We kindly request that citizens stay away from the work area for safety reasons,” City of Montrose Parks Superintendent Daniel Payne said. “The new playground will be a great addition for the many families who enjoy the outdoors at Buckley Park.”
The city will announce the park’s reopening after the work is complete, which is expected to occur at the beginning of November.
In March 2023, Montrose City Council voted unanimously to approve a $420,000 contract with Just Be You Inc. of Littleton for the Buckley Park Playground Replacement Project design and build.
Public Works Manager Jim Scheid said the project became a top priority following a 2021 audit of all city playgrounds that evaluated several playgrounds as being past their usable service life.
A list of replacement priorities based on playground use, condition, and availability of replacement parts was formulated. As Buckley is one of the oldest and busiest parks, it was identified as the best candidate for the first replacement.
Earlier this year, Parks Division staff held a public open house where residents offered their feedback as to what kind of playground equipment would work best in the park.
Following the open house, the city searched for unique, inclusive play equipment with engaging features and high play value that will encourage physical activity and enhance motor skill development.
The design currently under construction in Buckley Park includes a focus on safety, inclusiveness, and full compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the International Play Equipment Manufacturers Association (IPEMA), the American Society of Testing Materials International (ASTM), and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) playground safety standards.
Anyone with questions or concerns about the project is asked to contact Payne at 970-240-1411.
