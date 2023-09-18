City: Steer clear of Buckley Park playground construction

An artist rendering details what the new Buckley Park playground will look like once completed this coming fall. As one of the city's oldest and busiest parks, its playground equipment was identified as the most in need of replacement. (Courtesy photo/City of Montrose)

Due to the ongoing construction of new playground equipment in Buckley Park and the risk of injuries due to unauthorized access to the work area, City of Montrose Parks Division staff asks residents to keep away from the work area until the playground is complete.

The Buckley Park playground, located at 300 N. Nevada Ave., is undergoing a complete renovation and will not be open to the public until late fall 2023.



