During the spring months when strong winds are forecasted to blow through the Uncompahgre Valley, the City of Montrose Public Works Department advises city trash and recycling customers to take some simple precautions to avoid losing track of their collection cans.

By marking collections cans with either marker pens or stickers or taking note of the ID number stamped on the side of their containers customers can keep better track of their cans in the event that the wind relocates them. Customers also should pull their cans back onto their property, preferably close to their homes or garages, immediately after collection to prevent the cans from blowing away. 



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?