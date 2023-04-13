During the spring months when strong winds are forecasted to blow through the Uncompahgre Valley, the City of Montrose Public Works Department advises city trash and recycling customers to take some simple precautions to avoid losing track of their collection cans.
By marking collections cans with either marker pens or stickers or taking note of the ID number stamped on the side of their containers customers can keep better track of their cans in the event that the wind relocates them. Customers also should pull their cans back onto their property, preferably close to their homes or garages, immediately after collection to prevent the cans from blowing away.
City trash and recycling customers are also reminded that prohibited items in the city’s collection include: toxic, explosive, hazardous, or extremely flammable materials, materials contaminated with contagious diseases, electronics, and dead animals.
Residential trash is collected on a fixed, once-a-week schedule. All trash containers must be at the designated collection location no later than 6 a.m. on the scheduled collection day.
For more information about city trash collection services, including a map of collection routes, or for information about recycling services, visit www.cityofmontrose.org and click under Department Services.
