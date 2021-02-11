Special to the Montrose Daily Press
The City of Montrose will close the dog park located on the north end of Cerise Park for cleaning and maintenance beginning Monday, Feb. 15.
The park will reopen for public use on Monday, March 15. During this closure, the city’s dog park located within Riverbottom Park will remain open.
According to Public Works Assistant Manager Jackie Bubenik, city staff have observed that some users of the Cerise Dog Park have not been picking up after their pets. Bubenik said pet waste, along with melting snow and muddy conditions, has created “a hazardous condition for our pets.”
According to Bubenik, local veterinarians have expressed concern about the spread of diseases like parvovirus, which can be transmitted through feces and saliva, and kennel cough, which can be transmitted through the air.
As a reminder, the city encourages the public to use the waste bags and disposal cans as they contribute to the overall health, safety, and upkeep of the city’s dog parks.
The Cerise Dog Park was last closed in summer 2020 for routine annual cleaning and maintenance. Due to the popularity and frequent use of the Cerise Dog Park, the city’s second dog park in Riverbottom Park was opened indefinitely, provided that it can be kept in good condition.
“It is the user’s responsibility to clean up after their pets to help prevent the spread of canine diseases,” Bubenik said. “We put a lot of effort into the maintenance of these parks, but we could really use the public’s help to keep the area clean and safe for our pets”
The city’s second dog park is located on the north end of Riverbottom Park just off the bike path. The dog parks are open from sunrise to sunset.
All pets must remain on-leash until within the off-leash area of the dog park. For more information visit www.CityofMontrose.org/495/Dog-Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.